Barcelona exited the Champions League on Tuesday after a devastating 4-3 defeat to Inter at the San Siro, with the aggregate score being 7-6 in favour of the Nerazzurri. Here’s how the Blaugrana players did individually.

Player ratings

Wojciech Szczesny – 5

Could do little about any of the goals, although he could be disappointed at conceding at the near post for Inter’s equaliser. He has little to do outside of picking the ball out of this net on four occasions.

Eric Garcia – 7

Eric scored the goal that got Barcelona going in the second half, although he should have found the back of the net again minutes later. He also dealt relatively well with Federico Dimarco. Overall, he did well as cover for the injured Jules Kounde.

Pau Cubarsi – 5

A difficult night for the 18-year-old, who conceded the penalty that allowed Inter to score their second right before half time. He also should have done better to close down Davide Frattesi for Inter’s winner in extra time.

Inigo Martinez – 6

It was an okay performance from the veteran, although there were moments that he looked shaky. A yellow card for a foul on Marcus Thuram ultimately led to him being replaced in the second half.

Gerard Martin – 7

A very mixed performance from Martin, who struggled defensively but excelled offensively. He was dominated by Denzel Dumfries in the first half, but provided assists for Eric Garcia and Raphinha in the second period. But he also was slightly at fault for Frattesi’s winning goal in extra time.

Frenkie de Jong – 6

It was an underwhelming performance from de Jong, who predominantly struggled to establish control outside of the second half when Barcelona were on top. Eight duels lost speaks for itself.

Pedri – 8

It was another good performance from Pedri, although not quite as dominant as he has been in recent months. As always, he ran the show in Barcelona’s midfield, as he played a big role during the comeback.

Lamine Yamal – 9

Lamine Yamal was once again Barcelona’s most dangerous player. He was excellent up against Dimarco and Alessandro Bastoni, with the latter having a particularly torrid time. He was inches away from scoring before Inter equalised right at the end of normal time, and was denied by Yann Sommer at full stretch on more than one occasion. He completed 14 dribbled in 120 minutes.

Dani Olmo – 6

Olmo was another that had a mixed performance. He give away possession in the build-up to Inter’s opening goal, but then found the back of the net himself to make it 2-2. He also missed a big chance in the first half.

Raphinha – 7

A quiet performance from Raphinha, who was nullified by Yann Bisseck, Nicolo Barella and Dumfries in the first half. Had a lot more joy in the second half, and scored the goal that had Barcelona in the Champions League final, albeit only for a few minutes.

Ferran Torres – 6

Ferran struggled to make any sort of impact. He registered just 14 touches in 90 minutes, before being replaced by Robert Lewandowski.

Substitutes

Ronald Araujo – 5

Araujo did well when he came on last week, but the same cannot be said this time around. He struggled generally, and then did not do enough to prevent Frattesi from scoring the winning goal.

Fermin Lopez – 6

Fermin helped drive Barcelona forward before they scored their third, but he had little impact in extra time after Inter scored their winner despite trying his best – as he always does.

Robert Lewandowski – 6

Lewandowski was clearly not at 100%, and he struggled to make much of an impact during his time on the pitch. He had a big chance to score the equaliser in the second half of extra time, but his header from close range flew over the crossbar.

Gavi – 6

Gavi tried to push Barcelona towards an equaliser after being introduced during half time of extra time, but in the end, he had little impact.

Pau Victor – 6

Like Gavi, Victor had little time to make an impact.