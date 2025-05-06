Inside the Florian Wirtz decision: Bayer Leverkusen talent has destination

Germany international Florian Wirtz arguably has his pick of clubs in Europe, at least those thast can afford him, and it appears he has made his choice. The Bayer Leverkusen star appears set to make his move this summer, in spite of talk that he could extend with die Werkself until the summer.

Wirtz, 22, has been on the radar of Europe’s top clubs since he burst onto the scene as a teenager, but his campaign leading Leverkusen to the Bundesliga last season appeared to convince Europe’s giants that he was worth breaking the bank for. Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Manchester City were the trio that had the bank to break.

Pep Guardiola nearly swayed Wirtz’s mind

As explained by Bayern Insider, City manager Pep Guardiola made a major impression on Wirtz during a phone call between the two, as he pitched a move to the Etihad. Wirtz could of course have been the successor to Kevin de Bruyne at the heart of Guardiola’s attack.

Hans-Joachim Wirtz could be the key for Bayern Munich

While the deal is not signed, Bayern believe they have the deal close. They have an agreement in principle with Wirtz’s agent and father, who believes that a switch to Munich is the best step that his son can take. They have the green light from Hans-Joachim Wirtz, and Florian Wirtz has told Xabi Alonso that he will not be going to City, nor following his coach to Real Madrid, say BILD.

Xabi Alonso to miss out on ideal recruit for Real Madrid

Although there was no strong indication that a bid from Real Madrid was imminent for Wirtz, he is believed to be one of the players that Alonso was keen to bring in. Earlier in the season it was also reported that Los Blancos believed that Wirtz could be the perfect replacement for Luka Modric, but it looks as if they will have to turn their attentions elsewhere.