Barcelona President Joan Laporta still keen on signing Serie A star

Barcelona are on stand-by when it comes to their summer transfer plans, with no certainty on what money they will have available to spend, or what space they will have in their salary limit to register players. However this has never been an obstacle to President Joan Laporta eyeing a star recruit.

As early as March, it was noted that the Blaugrana had told Director of Football Deco not to make any concrete moves in the market, after their auditors Crowe removed the €100m VIP seats lease from their accounts. Barcelona still hope to have that money back on their balance sheet by the end of June, but currently things remain up in the air.

Shift in Barcelona transfer priorities

Barcelona have been linked with an array of top left-sided forwards over the past year, and last summer it was believed to be their priority, following their pursuit of Nico Williams. Nevertheless, in recent months, their plans appear to have shifted towards primarily strengthening their full-back areas, in particular the right-back spot. Their lack of depth there has become evident following injuries to Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde before the Champions League semi-final return leg.

Laporta still has AC Milan star in mind

According to Sport, President Joan Laporta is still thinking about the prospect of bringing in AC Milan star Rafael Leao. Portuguese agent Jorge Mendes has spent some time offering him to the Blaugrana, and despite doubts about his consistency, Laporta believes that he would improve in that regard playing for Barcelona.

Pablo Torre's injury is not serious. He has mild discomfort, and could be back next week. @bonagerman — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 6, 2025

Doubts about price and fit for Hansi Flick

Leao has 11 goals and 12 assists this season, and after falling out with various managers, is set to be put up for sale by the Rossoneri. Nevertheless, his price tag is expected to be closer to €100m than €50m, a major outlay for the Blaugrana. In addition, manager Hansi Flick has been firmly against the idea of signing Leao since last summer, appreciating his ability, but believing that he does not have the work ethic required to play in a side that presses high.