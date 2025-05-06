Barcelona manager Hansi Flick keen on Inter and Bayer Leverkusen stars

Barcelona found themselves exposed on Wednesday night last week, as Inter made headway down the right flank. The comparison between Denzel Dumfries and Gerard Martin did not work out favourably for the Blaugrana, and it did not go unnoticed by manager Hansi Flick.

Both Flick and Director of Football Deco were mightily impressed by the flying Dutchman, and his ability to read the spaces, say Sport. Although full-back was already a priority in the eyes of both for this summer, Dumfries’ performance made it even more clear what they wanted to add to the Barcelona squad: a full-back with pace, power and offensive prowess.

Alternative to Denzel Dumfries on the rocks

They had identified Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong as a potential recruit to that end, but the chances of them being able to pull off a deal are slim. Dumfries’ compatriot has a €40m release clause, and although Deco and Flick see him as an ideal signing, they believe that the Premier League pulling power will be too strong, with offers already at his door. Frimpong is aware of Barcelona’s interest, but there is nothing concrete, and Flick only wants to sign players that represent clear improvement.

Breaking: Dani Rodríguez may need surgery, and could be out for 2-3 months. @ffpolo pic.twitter.com/gQcIjXugSL — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 6, 2025

Barcelona options for the summer – if they have money

Barcelona have identified alternatives at full-back, including Fiorentina’s Dodo, AS Monaco’s Vanderson, and Marc Pubill, who could leave Almeria for a more affordable price than the other two. They would all represent projects with potential, whereas Flick is more in favour of signing a starting level player.

How should Barcelona go about their full-back positions?

Barcelona appear to feel they have more of a need at right-back, and certainly a more offensive full-back would give them a different option. Equally, as has been seen in recent weeks, Eric Garcia is arguably a stronger replacement than Gerard Martin, perhaps suggesting left-back could be more of a priority. There is hope that youngster Jofre Torrents can make the first team, but it is not clear how soon he will be ready. In reality, Barcelona could probably do with two signings, but their finances might not stretch that far.