Barcelona have a history of seeking out the best talents coming out of Latin America, and indeed, particularly Brazil. The appointment of Director of Football Deco was another step towards ensuring that tradition continues, with the former Portugal international enjoying significant links in his home country of Brazil.

According to Sport, Barcelona have taken on 17-year-old Brazilian playmaker Joao Vitor Roraima on trial for the coming weeks. The teenage talent plays for Ibrachina, a relatively small club in East Sao Paulo, and despite the fact that he would not be able to move to Barcelona until he comes of age, his presence comes down to Deco.

The man in charge of Barcelona’s transfer strategy personally recommended the trial, and it is noted that there is relatively little information on Vitor Roraima, playing for a smaller side, but he did compete in the Copa Sao Paulo de Juniores, where he may have come onto Barcelona’s radar. “This is further proof that Ibrachina has established himself among the great leaders of Brazilian football,” Ibrachina communicated on social media.

Deco and the Brazilian market

It is true that Barcelona have struggled to make the same impact in Brazil of late, with Vitor Roque the latest example of failed move for emerging talent. Neymar Junior stands out as the clear example of a success story, but the likes of Arthur Melo, Matheus Fernandes, Douglas Junior, Emerson Royale (who came from Real Betis), Marlon, Keirrison and Henrique all stand out as examples in the last two decades that have not worked out. Bringing in Deco, who previously worked as a scout for Barcelona in Latin America was a move to address that poor record.

Flick wants the club to sign a Dumfries-esque full-back this summer. If it were up to him and Deco, Frimpong ticks all the boxes. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 6, 2025

Increased Barcelona focus on African talent

Where Barcelona have stepped up their scouting efforts is in Africa. Mikayil Faye moved to Croatia first, but the Senegalese marked a shift in policy, with the likes of David Oduro, Ibrahim Diarra and Arouna Traore all moving to Barcelona over the last two years. The Blaugrana have made it a key part of their policy to get better at identifying the top teenage talents coming through before they make it on the big stage.