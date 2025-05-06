Atletico Madrid receive €5m boost on Samu Aghehowa deal

Atletico Madrid were criticised for being so open to moving on Samu Aghehow (formerly Samu Omorodion) last summer, with Chelsea in the frame for his signature. That quickly fell away when it became clear that the move was to fund a deal for Julian Alvarez, but the Aghehowa continues to prove profitable for them.

Los Colchoneros signed Aghehowa after just 80 minutes of senior football against them in the opening game of the 2023-24 season, activating his €6m release clause from Granada. He would then spend a successful season on loan at Alaves last year, but already they have tripled their money on the Spanish international.

Porto activate €5m option

Initially Porto paid up €16m for 50% of Aghehowa’s rights, but retained an option to increase their stake in the player to 80% in exchange for more payments. Marca say that Porto have now pushed the button on the first of those options, spending a further €5m to add another 15% of his rights, taking their share to 65% and the total fee to €21m.

The Dragons still have until the summer of 2026 to pay another €5m for the remaining 15% available to them. Los Rojiblancos will retain at least a 20% sell-on fee regardless.

🚨🇦🇷 Julian Alvarez: “This season showed that we’re very close to winning the Champions League. March was tough – we lost both cups by fine margins. We didn’t deserve to lose those games. So yes, I believe we have a great squad. Yes, we can achieve it.”@diarioas pic.twitter.com/UGJAiyhJSG — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) May 6, 2025

Fast start to life in Portugal

The 21-year-old wasted no time settling into life in Porto, going at a goal per game for the opening month or two of his stint at the club. This past weekend his brace against Moreirense took him up to 3,000 minutes in 40 appearances. Aghehowa has three assists and 24 goals in those outings, and in November was capped by Luis de la Fuente.

Bittersweet for Atletico Madrid fans?

There is still an air of regret for some in Madrid about his departure. While the deal made sense, Aghehowa could become Spain’s next number nine for much of the next decade if he hits his ceiling. Atletico spent over €30m to bring in Alexander Sorloth, who is much more of guarantee currently, but at 29, is a shorter-term signing and does not have the potential of Aghehowa.