Atletico Madrid are planning to be busy this summer in order to close to gap to Barcelona and Real Madrid ahead of next season. And one position that will be addressed is centre-back, given that Cesar Azpilicueta and Axel Witsel will both be leaving upon the expiry of their respective contracts.

Atleti keen on signing Clement Lenglet on a permanent basis

One player that Atleti are interested in signing to address the position is already on their books: Clement Lenglet. The Barcelona loanee has impressed during his time at the Metropolitano, and as such, an effort is expected to be made this summer in order to keep him in the Spanish capital. The player himself also wants the move, but it is now far from guaranteed that he will get it.

Santiago Mourino could also be re-signed after impressing at Alaves

That’s because Diario AS have reported that Atleti are also keen on Santiago Mourino. The 23-year-old left Los Colchoneros last summer to join Alaves, where he has impressed this season – and especially in recent weeks. As part of the agreement between the two clubs, a buy-back clause was retained, and it can be activated this summer for €3m.

Mourino joined Atleti in the summer of 2023 from Racing Club de Montevideo, but he never made a competitive appearance before leaving. He spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Zaragoza, before Alaves swooped to sign him on a permanent basis 12 months later.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero is Atleti’s top target at centre-back

According to the report, only one of Lenglet or Mourino will be signed by Atletico Madrid – that’s because the club hopes to see Cristian Romero as the other central defender that is signed this summer. The World Cup winner is a top target for Los Colchoneros, who are hoping to agree a deal with Tottenham Hotspur during the transfer window.