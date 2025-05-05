Real Betis were struggling at the midway point this season, but with less than a month to go, are in the thick of the fight for a Champions League spot, and halfway to the Conference League final, after taking an advantage over Fiorentina in the first leg at the Benito Villamarin. What is more, the atmosphere in the green half of Seville could not be better.

Betis’ brilliant comeback over Espanyol

After their exertions on Thursday night, Real Betis faced a daunting task away from home against Espanyol. Los Pericos were unbeaten at home since October, and one of the form sides in 2025, with the imposing Joan Garcia in brilliant form in goal. To make matters worse, Espanyol took the lead in the first half through Roberto Fernandez.

Can we just appreciate Antony, this is unreal stuff

pic.twitter.com/JRgQveYgMD — AB⚕ (@AbsoluteBruno) May 4, 2025

ANTONY PLACES AN ABSOLUTE WORLDIE TOP BINS TO COMPLETE THE COMEBACK FROM 0-1 DOWN AND WIN IT FOR REAL BETIS 2-1 IN THE 90+1 MINUTE 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/61YoMt11co — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 4, 2025

SPECTACULAR FINISH BY ANTONY 🤯🇧🇷 The Brazilian with a perfectly placed curling strike to give Real Betis a late lead 👏 𝑃𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑏𝑦 @sbk | 18+ | 𝑃𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑒 𝐺𝑎𝑚𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑅𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑏𝑙𝑦 pic.twitter.com/d7iQytSgW1 — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) May 4, 2025

However Betis threw all they had at them in the second half, and Giovani Lo Celso drew them level with an incredible solo effort from close to the halfway line. As the clock ticked towards the 90th minute, Antony continued his incredible redemption arc, whipping the ball into the postage stamp for an exhilarating comeback win.

Celebrations on arrival back in Seville

After the match, Betis travelled back to the Andalusian capital, and as their bus arrived back at the Benito Villamarin, they were greeted by several hundred fans. The atmosphere could not have been better, with the ecstatic fans giving them a hero’s welcome. Isco was hoisted onto the shoulders of the fans after coming off the team bus, and both he and Marc Bartra were in the thick of the songs.

And this is after a 2-1 Liga win away from home. #RealBetis pic.twitter.com/tyviuNkCSc — Football España (@footballespana_) May 5, 2025

Historic weeks ahead for Real Betis

Betis are a point off Villarreal and four off Athletic Club with four Liga games to come, and a place in the Champions League on the line. That would be their first in two decades, last qualifying in 2005, and they have Osasuna, Rayo Vallecano, Atletico Madrid and Valencia to come, but also must contend with one or two more games in the Conference League. Beating Fiorentina and then one of Djurgardens or Chelsea in the final would mean a first ever European trophy for Betis.