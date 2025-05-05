Lautaro Martinez
Updates on Inter injuries ahead of Barcelona as star man is ruled out

Inter will be without one of their key players against Barcelona on Tuesday night, after Benjamin Pavard was definitively ruled out of their Champions League semi-final second leg. The French defender picked up an injury in the week before the first leg, but has not recovered in time.

A reshuffle in defence for Inter

Pavard goes for the ball for Inter.
Pavard, who missed the first leg with a muscle injury, was hopeful of being back in contention at the Giuseppe Meazza, but in Inter’s training session on Monday afternoon, felt renewed pain in his ankle, report Sky Sport Italia (via Football Italia). He has been definitively ruled out of the Barcelona game.

In all likelihood, he will be replaced by Yann Aurel Bisseck, who played in his stead in the first leg, and did a reasonably good job. Bisseck was the only player that started at Montjuic to play from the start against Hellas Verona over the weekend, coming off after 69 minutes.

Optimism over Lautaro Martinez injury

Lautaro Martinez was forced off early in the first leg with a flexor issue, and was a major doubt to recover in time. However the mood over his fitness is positive, and after completing the training session without issues, is due to begin the game alongside Marcus Thuram up front in Milan. Midfielder Davide Frattesi did not train on Monday with a knock, but is expected to make the bench on Tuesday.

Barcelona remove uncertainty over injuries

Barcelona removed any uncertainty over their injury issues on Monday. Jules Kounde has already been ruled out, and Alejandro Balde was left out of the squad for the trip to Italy. Meanwhile in his press conference, Hansi Flick declared that Robert Lewandowski was fit to play, but would start on the bench.

Barcelona Benjamin Pavard Champions League Davide Frattesi Inter Lautaro Martinez

