Trent Alexander-Arnold has moved a step closing to completing his summer free transfer move to Real Madrid.

The England international has confirmed the expected via an official club statement as he prepares to walk away from Anfield.

His contract on Merseyside will formally come to an end on June 30 as an indication that he may not be ready to travel to the FIFA Club World Cup in June.

Los Blancos and Liverpool have not commented on a when a deal will be announced but it is expected to be confirmed by the end of May.

“I think first and foremost, I want to say it’s not an easy decision and there’s a lot of thought and feeling that’s gone into it. I’ve been here 20 years now, loved every single minute of it, achieved all my dreams, achieved everything I’ve ever wanted to here, he told LFC, as quoted by EOTK.

“Giving everything day in, day out for 20 years, I’ve got to a point now where I feel like I need a change, a new challenge for me as a player and as a person. And I think now is the right time for me to do that.”

Liverpool’s final Trent Alexander-Arnold offer rejected

Alexander-Arnold is expected to sign a five-year deal in Madrid, with wage terms similar to those offered by Liverpool, but a career change was his main focus.

As per reports from ESPN, the 26-year-old rejected a pay package at Anfield that would have made him one of the best-paid fullbacks in world football.

Talks over prospective new deal started in the final days of Jurgen Klopp’s tenure and continued into Arne Slot’s time in charge.

Liverpool remained positive over a change of heart, as the Reds stormed to the Premier League title in Slot’s debut campaign, but Alexander-Arnold’s mind was made up to make the switch to Madrid.