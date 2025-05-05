Struggling Villarreal star tipped for Premier League return

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Samu Chukwueze of Villareal CF is challenged by Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal during the UEFA Europa League Semi-final Second Leg match between Arsenal and Villareal CF at Emirates Stadium on May 06, 2021 in London, England. Sporting stadiums around Europe remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Former Arsenal striker Nicolas Pepe could be heading back to the Premier League this summer as Villarreal look to offload him.

The Ivory Coast international joined the Yellow Submarine on a free transfer last summer following his departure from Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Pepe famously broke the Arsenal transfer record following his £72m move to the Emirates Stadium from Lille but he flopped in North London.

The Gunners were glad to move him on in 2022, as he joined Nice on loan, before then heading permanently off to Turkey in 2023.

Arsenal have since smashed that record, via the £100m transfer deal to bring in Declan Rice from West Ham United in 2024, but the shadow of Pepe still looms large.

Pepe still has a contract in place in Castellon until 2026, but Villarreal are keen to get rid of him, and could offer an exit package as a free agent.

Marcelino’s hoping to guide Villarreal to UEFA Champions League qualification in the coming weeks and removing Pepe would lift a big salary from the wage bill.

Could Nicolas Pepe head back to the Premier League?

As per reports from French outlet Footmercato.com, Villarreal will accept offers for him, with interest from the Saudi Pro League incoming.

However, there are also two offers incoming from the Premier League, with Everton and Wolves interested in a bid to bring him back to England.

David Moyes is looking to bring in fresh faces as Everton move into their new Bramley Moore Dock home in the coming months with Wolves making strides under Vitor Pereira.

Neither side can offer European football to Pepe next season, which would be a pull factor to bring him in, but the financial reward of a Premier League comeback could be enough.

The 29-year-old has only managed two La Liga goals during his time at Villarreal this season in 29 appearances.