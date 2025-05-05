Spain star may be required to undergo surgery this summer

Athletic Club and Spain star Nico Williams will have his focus set firmly on Thursday night, as he does his best to return against Manchester United in the return leg of the Europa League semi-final. Los Leones will need him back if they are to mount an improbable comeback, but there are longer-term concerns over Williams’ fitness.

Williams missed their derby clash against Real Sociedad on Sunday night through injury, and Ernesto Valverde told Marca that he finished the game at San Mames against United with an issue. He has recently come back from a hamstring injury, and that is the cause of his absence currently. Neither Williams nor Oihan Sancet trained with the group on Monday, but both have a chace to return for Old Trafford.

Surgery on the horizon for Nico Williams?

However with Williams, there is further concern that he could require more treatment down the line. The same outlet say that there will be a meeting between Williams and the club doctors to decide on how to treat a sports hernia that he has developed this season. He could either follow a conservative treatment plan, based on physiotherapy and rest, or undergo surgery at the end of the season. That said, there is a chance that he could play the Nations League with Spain in early June, before beginning treatment.

Arsenal keeping a close eye on Williams

There is of course no certainty that Williams would finish his recovery in Bilbao. The Basque winger still has a €60m release clause in his contract, and will no doubt receive contacts from abroad over a potential move. Although Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Barcelona have all dropped their interest in Williams for the time being, Arsenal remain keen on the 21-year-old. Manager Mikel Arteta appears to be a big fan of his, and a meeting has taken place between his camp and new Arsenal Sporting Director Andrea Berta.