Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti to break up trident for El Clasico

After a season of debate, it appears Carlo Ancelotti will finally do what many expected him to last summer following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe. Brazilian forward Rodrygo Goes is expected to recover from the injury that kept him out of the line-up against Celta Vigo, but the latest from the Spanish capital is that he will not be in the starting XI.

Real Madrid know that only a win at Montjuic in the final El Clasico of the season will serve them on Sunday to keep their title hopes alive, with a four-point gap between the two going into the final four games, including the Barcelona match. Ancelotti knows that it if he has any hope of holding onto his job, it requires winning La Liga.

Arda Guler leads the way

The Turkish starlet, coming from the right side and dropping centrally, was a major issue for the Celta defence. His incisive passing was a constant threat, and his creativity gave Real Madrid plenty of attacking threat, providing an assist for Kylian Mbappe in the first half. Not to mention his brilliant opener, dummying a defender and firing the ball into the top corner.

As per Marca, it was a performance that will get him a starting spot against Barcelona. “Yes, Arda has a chance of starting next Sunday against Barca,” Ancelotti told the media after the game. They say he feels that his moment has come, and is highly motivated to make his mark.

Rodrygo Goes fitness

The Brazilian missed their 3-2 win over Celta at the Santiago Bernabeu, but afterwards Ancelotti noted that ‘he will recover’. The Italian would go on to declare that ‘the team for Barcelona is clear. We have a week to rest and prepare well for it.’ Most presume that Rodrygo will be the sacrifice to accommodate Guler, who performed better in the Copa del Rey final, and is in much better form.

Longer-term consequences for Real Madrid?

While just a month ago it looked as if Guler might be on his way out this summer to look for more minutes next season, his step forward may cement his place in the squad, with a new manager expected too. On the flipside, Rodrygo’s stock in the Spanish capital has fallen, and there is talk that he is considering a move away from Real Madrid – if Guler starts ahead of him, it may push him closer to the exit.