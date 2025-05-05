Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti reach exit agreement

Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti will part ways at the end of the season, an open secret for many, but are a step closer to doing so after agreeing the terms of his exit. The Italian manager took over from Zinedine Zidane four years ago for a second stint at the club, winning two more Champions Leagues and two more La Liga titles on his way to becoming the most successful manager in the history of the club in terms of trophies.

As per The Athletic, a deal has been reached between Ancelotti and Real Madrid for the two part ways after the end of the Liga season, which finishes on the 24th or 25th of May depending on the fixture list, with a home match against Real Sociedad. There is now a verbal agreement in place for Ancelotti to leave, and the announcement could be made as soon as next week after the Clasico on Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti’s future

The Real Madrid manager is expected to join Brazil once his exit at Real Madrid has been confirmed. They have been in talks with Brazil, and have reportedly agreed terms on his deal with the CBF, but Ancelotti was keen to sort out his future with Los Blancos before penning a deal. He is expected to be installed before their South American World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay in early June.

The successor at Real Madrid

It has still not been settled who will take over immediately from Ancelotti. Los Blancos are keen to bring in Xabi Alonso from Bayer Leverkusen, and the deal is set to go through, but it is not clear whether he will take over before the Club World Cup or afterwards, with the tournament taking place from the 18th of June to mid-July. If he does not, then Director of Football Santiago Solari is the favourite internal candidate to take over on an interim basis until Alonso does arrive.