Manchester United stance gives Real Betis hope of Antony deal

Another big game, another big Antony performance for Real Betis. Los Verdiblancos were in desperate need of a win away to Espanyol, and looked set for defeat going into the closing stages, but two pieces of magic from Giovani Lo Celso and Antony provided a memorable comeback in the final minute. Betis were given a hero’s welcome on their return, with Antony one of the protagonists.

The Brazilian has found a home in Seville, and has already spoken regularly about how much he is enjoying life in La Liga. On the other hand, Betis have been clear that they will try to find a way of keeping Antony at the club ahead of next season, despite the clear financial obstacles. Betis are currently believed to be paying a minimal percentage of his salary.

Manchester United’s stance on Antony’s future

The main hope is that Betis can qualify for the Champions League, and put some of that money towards a fresh loan deal. Relevo say that Betis are in constant communication with parent club Manchester United, and are desperate to do a deal for next season. They believe they can accommodate Antony’s salary, which was not higher than Nabil Fekir’s when he was at the club.

United will prioritise a sale for Antony first and foremost, and are hoping to bring in €30-40m from his sale. However if no offers meet their demands, then they will prioritise a fresh loan with Betis. Antony is expected to do the same, with his happiness, his relationship with the fans, and his desire to return to the Brazilian national team for the 2026 World Cup important factors in his decision.

Interest in Antony from elsewhere

There has been little talk about interest in Antony from elsewhere, although United will no doubt see Saudi Arabia as a potential destination that could afford the fee. However United have reportedly received an enquiry from Atletico Madrid about his availability. Los Rojiblancos likely would be able to foot that fee if they see him as the right fit.