Man United plan to capitalise on bizarre Ronald Araujo transfer loophole

Ronald Araujo could still move on from Barcelona this summer despite signing a contract extension at the start of 2025.

The Uruguay international looked certain to leave Catalonia for Juventus during the January transfer window, but key talks with manager Hansi Flick, and a new contract offer from Sporting Director Deco changed his mind.

After weeks of negotiations with his representatives, a deal was eventually settled on, and he renewed his contract at the La Liga leaders until 2031.

That appeared to end the long running speculation that he could be sold, amid rumours he would be offloaded to bring in a transfer budget-boosting fee, to allow for new signings in 2025.

However, the second half of the campaign has changed his position once again, with Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez firmly installed as Hansi Flick’s first choice centre back pairing.

Araujo is frustrated by his lack of prominence, despite still playing a regular part, due to Barcelona fighting across three fronts.

Ronald Araujo’s Barcelona transfer release clause

That could reopen the exit door with Araujo’s new deal containing a €1bn release clause, but with a €65-70m ’emergency clause’ which is subject to strict terms.

A temporary clause, at the above price, will be valid only from July 1 to 10, when the value will then reset to €1bn.

That gives interested parties a quickfire chance to make an offer, as Barcelona want to avoid potential interest dragging into preseason, and Manchester United could revive their interest.

Ruben Amorim is rumoured to be a fan of Araujo as he looks to bring in a new defensive leader at Old Trafford as per Football 365.

The Portuguese coach will be given a budget to spend in the months ahead, following United’s dismal domestic campaign, but if they can secure UEFA Champions League qualification by winning the Europa League, that would be a pull factor.