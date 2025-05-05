Luka Modric waits on contract offer after renewal update

Luka Modric is no clearer on what the future holds for him at Real Madrid beyond the end of June in the Spanish capital.

The Croatian international turns 40 in September and he remains open to playing on for one more season in Madrid.

As part of a long running agreement with the club, Modric has become the poster boy for their policy of offering one-year contract extensions to players aged 30+, as he has signed regular renewals.

The situation appeared to be moving towards a change for the 2025/26 season with Carlo Ancelotti expected to leave the club at the end of the campaign.

That has effectively placed all business on pause until his replacement is confirmed with talks ongoing over a reunion with Xabi Alonso.

Alonso will want to speak with Modric before a call is made and rumours of an exit already being decided are wide of the mark at this stage.

Luka Modric’s Real Madrid contract update

The club have agreed a temporary fix for the FIFA Club World Cup which runs until mid-July, should Real Madrid make it through to the latter stages.

Modric and Lucas Vazquez have agreed mini-renewals to cover the end of their current contracts and they will run on until the end of the Club World Cup.

Real Madrid are keen to go deep in the newly-formatted competition with a huge prize pot on offer for teams that reach the latter stages.

As per reports from Relevo, Modric is happy with that arrangement, but the 39-year-old has been given no further update from the club for next season.

Modric is willing to continue his pattern of gradual wage reductions, as part an annual renewal, as he wants to remain at a high level, to fulfil his goal of leading Croatia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.