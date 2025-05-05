Spain boss Luis de la Fuente could be without some key players for the incoming June’s UEFA Nations League finals.

The extension of the club season, due to the FIFA Club World Cup, has caused controversy for teams across Europe, and it could also have a knock on impact on national squads.

Spain take on France on June 5 in Stuttgart – as De la Fuente looks to defend his title from two years ago – alongside the glory of winning Euro 2024 last summer.

Either Germany or Portugal await on the horizon in a potential final just three days later, with the Club World Cup kicking off on June 14.

One of the main decisions facing De la Fuente is whether to recall Rodri who has not played for Manchester City since September due to an ACL injury.

Can Rodri return for Nations League duty?

Pep Guardiola is confident the veteran midfielder can play in the FA Cup final this month but extreme caution will be taken by all parties.

Guardiola wants to utilise the Ballon d’Or winner in the Club World Cup, and extra match practice could be a bonus for City, or viewed as risk by Guardiola.

As per reports from Relevo, De la Fuente will announce his squad on May 26, the day after the La Liga season ends – and he will make a late call on Rodri and Dani Carvajal as possible returnees.

Who starts as a central attacker is also a question for De la Fuente, with Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal in place out wide, but Alvaro Morata is not guaranteed to start despite retaining the captaincy.

Mikel Oyarzabal stated and scored twice in March’s 3-3 draw with the Netherlands to seal a finals spot and Ferran Torres is in fine form at Barcelona.

Ayoze Perez is also being touted as an option after a strong campaign with Villarreal.