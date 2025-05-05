Barcelona star Dani Olmo has spoken warmly of the atmosphere within the dressing room ahead of their Champions League semi-final second leg against Inter. The 26-year-old also spoke on the registration issues he has faced since arriving at the club, and Hansi Flick’s relationship with the club.

The Catalan playmaker was not concerned about the fatigue facing the side after an exhausting schedule, involving five fixtures in which four of them are against Real Madrid and Inter.

“We’re back in shape, and I see the team well-prepared, energetic, and motivated. We know it’s an important week. We’re one game away from reaching another final… We’ll think about the Real Madrid game later.”

Lamine Yamal and being marked by two players

After the first leg, Inter manager Simone Inzaghi admitted that he had put two and then three players on Lamine Yamal, but Olmo was not concerned about special attention being paid to the 17-year-old.

“We all know the type of player he is. It doesn’t even surprise me. Since the Euros, he’s been calm and very motivated. If he’s marked by more than one player, that means there’ll be a free player, and he’s already shown he can play with one, two, and three. That way, there will be more free players. No problem.”

The atmosphere in the Barcelona dressing room

Smiling before he gave his answer, Olmo saw no issues with approaching such a big game with a young and inexperienced team.

“I don’t want to give you a headline… but it’s like a party in the dressing room. The youngsters don’t give the situation as much importance as they should. They are relaxed, having fun. It’s a healthy group, with great people and very good players. The common goal is to win.”

Hansi Flick and registration issues

“It was definitely worth it. The bureaucracy wasn’t up to me. We waited and it turned out well,” he commented on the registration issues, which have caused him to miss several games this season as he awaited Barcelona registering him both in the summer and the winter transfer windows.

Olmo also had kind words for Flick, who arrived just a couple of months before he did.

Flick: "It might be a good idea to avoid giving away corners… It's not something you can coach, but players know what to do in that situation." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 5, 2025

“He’s very close to the players, he tells us what he wants, and he has a lot of confidence in all of them.”

The attacking midfielder is reportedly set for a starting spot against Inter, with Flick more or less settled on his line-up for the second leg. The big question is at left-back, where Alejandro Balde has not managed to return in time from injury, meaning one of Gerard Martin or Inigo Martinez will likely be used there.