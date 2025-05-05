Hansi Flick has starting XI in mind for Inter-Barcelona – one question mark

Barcelona travel to Milan on Monday ahead of their Champions League semi-final second leg with Inter, and manager Hansi Flick will do so with most of the names on his team sheet filled in. The German coach only has one doubt over his side that will start at the Giuseppe Meazza.

The fitness concerns for Barcelona

The main question mark is over how to replace Alejandro Balde, who looks as if he will not be back in time to face the Nerazzurri in the second leg, as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury. Gerard Martin has filled in until now, but there is a growing feeling that Inigo Martinez could move across to the left side in place of Martin, one of four options at his disposal.

Eric Garcia will start at right-back say Sport, with Pau Cubarsi to be partnered by one of Martinez or Ronald Araujo depending on what happens at left-back. They believe that Martinez will shift to the left side, while MD say that Martin is still the favourite to start the match. They also note that Araujo was fatigued after the Valladolid game. Balde joins Marc Casado and Marc Bernal on the injury list, while Wojciech Szczesny will return in goal.

Midfield preferences clear for Hansi Flick

It has become clear over recent weeks that Flick’s first-choice midfield is Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Dani Olmo. They are expected to start again together, after Olmo played just 28 minutes against Real Valladolid. Gavi will be an option off the bench, and despite important minutes over the last month, Fermin Lopez will be too.

The Robert Lewandowski dilemma

There is no question over the spots of Lamine Yamal and Raphinha out wide, and none over Ferran Torres either seemingly. Robert Lewandowski does look as if he will recover in time, after returning to training Sunday, but will start on the bench with Ferran up front.

Ferran Torres will be the starting striker against Inter Milan despite Robert Lewandowski traveling with the team. @sergisoleMD — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 5, 2025

Should Gerard Martin start at left-back?

The decision will come down to whether Flick feels that Martin has the capacity to deal with Denzel Dumfries better than he did last Tuesday, and if the impact of reshuffling elsewhere is worth it. Barcelona cannot allow Inter similar superiority on the right side, but unlike Eric Garcia’s substitution of Jules Kounde, it feels like Flick will be choosing a card from a bad hand. What may tip things is the fact that Garcia is slower than Kounde, perhaps advocating for Araujo’s pace to balance out the right side.