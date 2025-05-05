Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has confirmed that Robert Lewandowski will return to action from the bench against Inter in the Champions League semi-final second leg against Inter on Tuesday night. The Polish veteran has missed their last four games with a knee injury, but was given the green light to play on Monday.

“Lewandowski is feeling good, I spoke with him yesterday, and he’s doing better than we expected. And can be available on the bench to come on if we need him,” Flick told the press in Milan ahead of Barcelona’s final training session on Monday night. It all but certainly means that Ferran Torres will begin through the middle, as he did in the first leg.

Possible changes in the Barcelona backline

Most of the speculation has been about the backline for Barcelona. Eric Garcia seems primed to replace Jules Kounde at right-back, but with Alejandro Balde also not back from injury in time, Flick has a decision to make at left-back.

Gerard Martin was exposed against Denzel Dumfries in the first leg, but remains the most natural choice. There has been speculation that Inigo Martinez could be moved across, with Ronald Araujo coming into central defence.

“We’ve analysed everything with the staff. We need to defend much better, and there may be some changes. That’s all I can say. It could be a good idea to avoid giving away corners. It’s not something we’ve had time to work on, but the players know their jobs.”

“Injuries can’t be reversed. Kounde and Balde’s absences are significant, but Eric, Hector [Fort], [Ronald] Araujo, and Gerard can all play. They’ll all help us and do well.”

More praise for Lamine Yamal

Inter manager Simone Inzaghi was full of praise for Lamine Yamal after the first leg and again before the second leg in Milan. Hansi Flick had no concern over dampening down the hype.

“I’ve been here for eight months now. You know me. Lamine is a genius at 17, it’s incredible everything he does the ball. Every pass is the perfect weight, the perfect angle, the right decision, but for me the most important thing is the team. I want the players to be at their best.”

The most recent reporting is that Flick has more or less settled on his starting line-up for the Inter clash, but no doubt he will have scrutinised his options in defence. Using Gerard Martin risks being caught out twice in the same fashion, while moving to an alternative means reshuffling the rest of his defence in all likelihood.