Fabrizio Romano confirms Real Madrid’s first signing of the summer

Real Madrid have made their first signing of the summer, according to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano. A deal rumoured for the best part of the last 15 months, Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold will join Los Blancos this summer.

The 26-year-old was first linked to Real Madrid back in March of 2024, as his contract approached its final year with Liverpool. That was when Los Blancos began their charm offensive, letting Alexander-Arnold know that they were interested.

Liverpool negotiations fail to progress

As negotiations with Liverpool failed to progress, first reports of a rough agreement on terms appeared in late 2024, and by February it was more or less unanimous that a deal had been agreed, pending Alexander-Arnold’s final green light. Now, according to Romano, Alexander-Arnold has confirmed his decision, and has a verbal agreement with Real Madrid to join on a five-year contract, after a lengthy pursuit of the England international.

🚨 BREAKING: Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid, here we go! 💣⚪️ Decision to leave Liverpool now confirmed as Trent says goodbye to the club after winning one more PL title. Documents being prepared for Trent to join Real Madrid on a 5 year contract, verbal agreement done. pic.twitter.com/IkmL1VIhWE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 5, 2025

When will Alexander-Arnold join Real Madrid?

Minutes after Romano’s announcement Liverpool made his exit official. The only factor still to be decided is when Alexander-Arnold will join Real Madrid. His contract expires at the end of June, but with Real Madrid heading to the Club World Cup in mid-June (the competition continues until mid-July), they will be keen to bring him in for the tournament.

There has been speculation that Liverpool may agree to terminate Alexander-Arnold’s contract sooner, allowing Los Blancos to bring him in for the tournament, with a transfer window open from the first until the tenth of June.

Statement from Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool also released a video statement from Alexander-Arnold, as he explains his decision to the Liverpool fans. He acknowledges that some of the fans were not happy with him leaving the club, but said he had felt the support and love of the club.