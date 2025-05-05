Espanyol at risk of stadium closure for derby clash with Barcelona

Espanyol lost out in dramatic fashion to Real Betis on Sunday evening, as Antony fired home a brilliant curling effort to win the match in the last minute. The consequences could go beyond their position in the table though.

Antony’s goal would win it 2-1 for Betis, but not before a long delay in proceedings. In the aftermath of the goal, three lighters were thrown onto the pitch towards Betis goalkeeper Adrian Sanchez, as was reflected in the report of referee Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez. The game was halted, and an announcement was made that it would not start again until the incidents stopped, as per Diario AS.

The precedent with Espanyol this season

The attention will now turn to the disciplinary proceedings that will follow. Espanyol have already been punished for a similar incident earlier this season back in October, when Villarreal beat Espanyol 2-1 at the RCDE Stadium. A cup was thrown at referee Alejandro Quintero Gonzalez, impacting with his chest. At the time it was ruled that Espanyol would escape a ban, but were sanctioned with a one-game suspended stadium ban, and a €3k fine, meaning that if there were further offences of a similar nature this season, then they would face a stadium closure.

Barcelona next up at home in the Catalan derby

Espanyol lost for the first time at home since October, but now travel to Leganes in a crucial relegation clash. Los Pericos are likely safe, with a seven-point gap to Las Palmas, but Los Pepineros will be in desperation mode, and their next home match is against bitter rivals Barcelona in the Catalan derby.

If the authorities do decide to follow through with that punishment, then it could mean that the derby takes place without any fans. If Barcelona beat Real Madrid on Sunday, the Blaugrana could win La Liga at the home of their rivals for a second time in three years too. That game ended in a pitch invastion from Espanyol fans as they tried to get at the Barcelona players, and saw them open the season in Segunda without fans. It will all hinge on the swiftness of the authorities and what measures they take now.