Dean Huijsen offers transfer update after Real Madrid scouting mission

Spain star Dean Huijsen has moved to cool rumours he could leave Bournemouth in the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid are reportedly in the race to sign the 20-year-old defender in the coming months after an impressive first season in the Premier League.

Huijsen has been ever present on the Los Blancos transfer radar since the start of 2025, after trying and failing to recruit him several years ago, and the La Liga giants have reportedly made contact with his camp over a possible deal.

The highly-rated defender has previously admitted his awareness of interest from Madrid and his pride at being linked with the club.

However, the main issue appears to be focused on Bournemouth’s asking price for the La Roja centre back, with a €60m release clause set in his current deal.

That is way above what Real Madrid are willing to pay for a player with limited top-flight experience and several Premier League suitors have also dropped out of the battle to sign him.

Dean Huijsen transfer update

As per an update from Diario AS, Chelsea are the only club happy to activate his exit clause, and they have made a strong pitch to Huijsen’s representatives, who is leaning towards a switch to Stamford Bridge.

Reports from TBR Football claim Real Madrid have dispatched scouts to the UK to check in on Huijsen and Bournemouth teammate Milos Kerkez as possible summer options.

Despite the swirling rumours, Huijsen has not shied away from the speculation, with a firm comment on where he sees his current status.

“I think I’m pretty relaxed. I’m just a chill guy, just as my celebration is,” he told Sky Sports after scoring in Bournemouth’s win over Arsenal, via The Metro.

“I don’t really think about it [the rumours] too much. I just go to training every morning.

“We have a great group, great staff, great everything at the club and I just enjoy my football, enjoy myself.

“At the moment, I’m just having fun playing football, and it’s going well, so I’m really happy.”