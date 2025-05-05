‘Breaking point’ in Carlo Ancelotti-Real Madrid relationship revealed

Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti look as if they will be parting ways at the end of the season, save for a major surprise in the summer. The Italian has been questioned all year by the press, but President Florentino Perez has maintained faith that he would work things out – until last month.

Ancelotti reportedly had his job on the line in November after damaging losses to Barcelona and AC Milan consecutively, but after beating Girona comfortably, was given backing to cotinue on for the rest of the season. Yet in Europe, their performances were the weight that broke Perez’s faith.

Arsenal clash put the focus on Carlo Ancelotti

After two tight clashes with Atletico Madrid, in which they made it through in the margins on penalties, Real Madrid travelled to London to face Arsenal in the quarter-finals. Resoundingly beaten at the Emirates 3-0, the face that Arsenal comfortably beat them 2-1 in the return became a point of no return for Ancelotti. Cadena SER say that was the breaking point between the club and the manager, where they lost faith in his ability to turn things around.

Brazil interest is an aside

Although there has been some discontent in the handling of Brazil’s interest in Ancelotti, the manager was aware that Real Madrid had contacted other managers several weeks prior, and thus did not want him for next season. It seems the separation will take place at the end of the season, or when La Liga is lost, at which point Ancelotti will join Brazil.

The struggle for solutions at Real Madrid

The addition of Kylian Mbappe was supposed to blow away their opponents this season, but Real Madrid have constantly come up short in big games this season. Ancelotti has failed to find the balance required, and by his own design or orders from above, has refused to consider a starting XI without Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Junior and Mbappe, at least so far. The failure to find a balance with those three in the side has ultimately been their downfall this season.