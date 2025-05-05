Barcelona will have Robert Lewandowski as part of their attempt to reach the Champions League final against Inter in the semi-final second leg. The score is locked at 3-3 from the first leg at Montjuic, but the Blaugrana were left disappointed they could not take an advantage to Milan.

Robert Lewandowski gets medical green light

Polish forward Robert Lewandowski has been given the all clear to play against Inter, and forms part of their squad, both being announced on Monday morning by Barcelona (via Sempre Barca). The 36-year-old is their top scorer and has 40 goals and three assists in his 48 appearances this season, but has missed their last four games against Inter, Real Valladolid, Real Madrid and RCD Mallorca with a knee tendon issue.

Young right-back Landry Farre and Barca Atletic midfielder Noah Darvich have also been included in the squad and will travel to Italy with the team.

Alejandro Balde ruled out

The bitter pill to swallow is that starting left-back Alejandro Balde has not recovered in time, and has been left out of the squad. The 21-year-old was tipped to return this week, but has not made sufficient progress with a hamstring injury that has kept him out for the past 3.5 weeks. His focus is now on El Clasico this weekend, and he will try to return in time against Real Madrid.

Hansi Flick is nearly settled on Barcelona line-up

Manager Hansi Flick appears to have made most of his decisions for the line-up against Inter, with the exception of how to cover the absence of Balde. Gerard Martin and Inigo Martinez appear to be the most likely of four options to come in on the left side. Despite getting Lewandowski back from injury, the word from Catalonia is that Ferran Torres will continue in the starting XI, with Lewandowski providing an option off the bench.