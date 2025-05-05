Barcelona have hope of two injured players returning against Real Madrid

Barcelona are facing a season-defining week, in which they could make the Champions League final and more or less settle La Liga – alternatively, they could be beaten in the semi-final and los El Clasico, which would reduce the gap to Real Madrid to just a point. Hansi Flick will be hoping for reinforcements though.

Alejandro Balde misses Inter clash

Starting left-back Alejandro Balde has been ruled out of their Champions League semi-final, despite optimism he would be back from injury this week. His recovery has not progressed as hoped though, and he is now aiming for El Clasico on Sunday. The positive news is that Robert Lewandowski has been cleared, and is in the squad to face Inter.

Marc Casado closing in on return

Midfielder Marc Casado has been absent for the last seven weeks, but returned to training ahead of schedule last week. He has also been left out of the squad against Inter, as Barcelona remain cautious. Casado already feels fit enough to come back as per Sport, although it would have been unlikely that he would have had minutes in Milan. The 21-year-old could be in shape to feature against Real Madrid if Flick wants to use him though. He would have been unlikely to start anyway, but it will give Barcelona more alternatives off the bench.

Reinforcements needed for Barcelona

The likes of Eric Garcia and Ferran Torres have done well coming off the bench this season, but in the case of the latter, featuring heavily in the absence of Lewandowski has taken its toll on his freshness. With Jules Kounde now injured too, Garcia is likely to slot into right-back, depriving Flick of one of his main alternatives in midfield. The return of Casado, who has also played at right-back for Barca Atletic, will ease the load and give Barcelona more options in the closing stages.