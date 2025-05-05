Agent move brings Barcelona closer to 18-year-old Spanish forward

Barcelona and Real Madrid are the biggest predators in the food chain when it comes to snapping up the best talents in Spain, and despite RCD Mallorca retaining Marc Domenech last summer, the Blaugrana look set to come calling again. The 18-year-old forward is highly rated in Spain, and Barcelona tried to sign him last summer.

Barcelona made a move for Domenech last season

Domenech was already attracting attention last season after a successful season at under-19 level, and Sport say that Barcelona offered as much as €500k for Domenech, but Mallorca were demanding a fee of €1.5m to allow him to leave. Shortly after, he would pen a new five-year deal with Mallorca, which increased his release clause to €4m.

Agent change brings Barcelona back into the frame

The Catalan daily say that Barcelona remain interested in Domenech though, and that recently the 18-year-old forward changed his representation to the agency run by Pini Zahavi. Famous for bringing Robert Lewandowski and Hansi Flick to the Catalan giants, President Joan Laporta has admitted he has a close relationship with Zahavi, and this shift would would increase his chances of landing in Barcelona. It should be noted that back in January, Marca reported that Domenech was looking to force a move to the Blaugrana too.

Finances may bring forward Barcelona move

The finances of the deal make it more likely this summer, and sooner than later. Domenech is currently earning €33k per year, and Sport say that the season after this one, he will become a first-team player as a result of the contract, earning €300k per year, and increasing his release clause to €10m. Hence they will want to move this summer if they are going to.

Marc Bernal is training with the ball again as he continues to make progress in his recovery. @Mariio_RB — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 5, 2025

First inroads into professional football for Domenech

Domenech has been given his first taste of professional football by Mallorca manager Jagoba Arrasate this season, making his debut back in August, and playing six times, accumulating 182 minutes. He has spent the majority of the season with Mallorca B, where he has nine goals and three assists in 26 appearances. All of the above being said, the case of Antonio Cordero, the Malaga wonderkid set to sign for Newcastle, is evidence that Zahavi’s presence is no guarantee of anything for Barcelona.