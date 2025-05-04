L’Equipe: William Saliba would only leave Arsenal for Real Madrid

Real Madrid may have been handed a major transfer boost in their long-running push to sign Arsenal star William Saliba.

Club president Florentino Perez is prepared to bankroll a summer spending spree in the Spanish capital to bring Real Madrid back in line with their rivals across Europe.

With Carlo Ancelotti edging ever closer to the exit door, the new boss will be given the Los Blancos cheque book, with Xabi Alonso on standby.

New defenders are expected to be Alonso’s first target with Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao both coming back from long-term ACL injuries, and Antonio Rudiger undergoing recent surgery.

Los Blancos are still expected to wrap up a free transfer agreement for Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold but central defence is an ongoing area of concern.

Saliba has been on Real Madrid’s radar in recent months, despite the Gunners working on a contract extension for him at the Emirates Stadium, with his current deal up in 2027.

Mikel Arteta has openly stated his confidence of retaining Saliba with Basque coach confirming the 23-year-old has told him he is happy to stay.

Arsenal’s likely demand for around €80m appeared to have ended Real Madrid’s immediate interest as they wait to secure him for free in future.

However, as per an exclusive twist from French outlet L’Equipe, Saliba’s entourage have already made contact with Real Madrid.

The report claims Real Madrid want Saliba to lead their future defence and the former St Etienne star is rumoured to be only considering an Arsenal exit to join Real Madrid and no other club.

That could put Arsenal in a difficult position in the coming weeks as they face a key call on his contract negotiations.

Arsenal will not make a decision in either direction until the end of the season as they bid to reach the UEFA Champions League final.