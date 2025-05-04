Celta Real Madrid

WATCH: Real Madrid double their lead against Celta Vigo as Kylian Mbappe scores

Real Madrid must defeat Celta in order to keep pace with Barcelona after their win on Saturday, and so far, they are on course to do so after doubling their lead in their La Liga clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It was a frustrating opening half hour for Real Madrid, as they failed to register a single shot on target. But that was corrected on 33 minutes as Arda Guler fired home the opening goal after collecting a pass from Lucas Vazquez. And soon after, Kylian Mbappe has now doubled the hosts’ advantage.

It’s another excellent finish for a Real Madrid goal, as Mbappe finds the same corner as Guler did for the opener. The home crowd can relax now that a cushion has been installed by Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who are very much on their way to cutting the gap to Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table back to four points.

Posted by

Tags Celta Vigo Kylian Mbappe La Liga Real Madrid

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News