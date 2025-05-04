Real Madrid must defeat Celta in order to keep pace with Barcelona after their win on Saturday, and so far, they are on course to do so after doubling their lead in their La Liga clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It was a frustrating opening half hour for Real Madrid, as they failed to register a single shot on target. But that was corrected on 33 minutes as Arda Guler fired home the opening goal after collecting a pass from Lucas Vazquez. And soon after, Kylian Mbappe has now doubled the hosts’ advantage.

It’s another excellent finish for a Real Madrid goal, as Mbappe finds the same corner as Guler did for the opener. The home crowd can relax now that a cushion has been installed by Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who are very much on their way to cutting the gap to Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table back to four points.