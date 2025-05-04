Real Madrid must defeat Celta in order to keep pace with Barcelona after their win on Saturday, and so far, they are on course to do so after taking the lead in their La Liga clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It has been a frustrating opening half hour for Real Madrid, who failed to register a single shot on target. But that has been corrected now, with Arda Guler firing home the opening goal after collecting a pass from Lucas Vazquez.

Arda Güler finds the corner! 🎯 Another beautiful goal for Real Madrid's young Turkish prospect 👏 𝑃𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑏𝑦 @sbk | 18+ | 𝑃𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑒 𝐺𝑎𝑚𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑅𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑏𝑙𝑦 pic.twitter.com/K5K8ZXbmUS — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) May 4, 2025

ARDA GÜLER WHAT A GOAL! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/J5ECkE9XV3 — TC (@totalcristiano) May 4, 2025

ARDA GÜLER WITH AN INCREDIBLE STRIKE TO GIVE REAL MADRID THE LEAD OVER CELTA VIGO!!! STARBOY ✨ pic.twitter.com/yksX0KCaIp — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 4, 2025

It is a wonderful finish from Guler, who is going through his best moment since joining Real Madrid from Fenerbahce two years ago. He has now registered goal contributions in each of his last three matches, after scoring against Getafe and provided an assist during the Copa del Rey final.

As things stand, Real Madrid are on course to close the gap to Barcelona back to four points ahead of El Clasico next weekend.