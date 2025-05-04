Real Madrid survive Celta Vigo fightback to close gap on Barcelona

Real Madrid have kept the pressure on Barcelona in the La Liga title race – but only just – after a 3-2 victory over Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It was a difficult opening half hour for Real Madrid, who failed to register a shot on target – but that changed with the opening goal. A short corner routine involving Arda Guler and Lucas Vazquez saw the ball returned to the former, who picked out the far corner with a spectacular strike that left Celta goalkeeper Vicente Guaita with no chance.

And it was another excellent finish that saw Real Madrid double their lead a few minutes later. A quick counter-attack saw Jude Bellingham play in Kylian Mbappe, who rocketed an effort from the edge of the box that flew past Guaita and into the same corner that Guler picked out just before.

And only a few minutes into the second half, Real Madrid would make it 3-0 – and it was Mbappe that scored his second of the afternoon. He was played in behind by Guler, and with only Guaita to beat, he made no mistake to grab his 24th La Liga goal of the season, which put him one behind Robert Lewandowski in the Pichichi Trophy race.

The match looked done at that stage, but Celta launched an impressive fightback. Javi Rodriguez scored from close range to make it 3-1 on 69 minutes, and soon after, they made it 3-2 as Williot Swedberg slotted past Thibaut Courtois following a wonderful pass from Iago Aspas.

Celta almost made it 3-3 when Pablo Duran came close, but in the end, Real Madrid managed to hang on to the victory. It means that they are now four points behind Barcelona, who they play in El Clasico next weekend.