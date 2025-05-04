Real Madrid line up shock right back target in defensive reshuffle

Real Madrid could be in line for wholesale defensive changes this summer as the club dives into the transfer market.

Sweeping changes are expected at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, starting with the incoming departure of Carlo Ancelotti, with the Italian due to step down at the end of May.

Xabi Alonso is on standby to come in as Ancelotti’s replacement, but talks with Bayer Leverkusen are ongoing, and he may not be in place before the FIFA Club World Cup starts in June.

Alonso is rumoured to be requesting guarantees over certain transfer targets before committing to Los Blancos with the securing of Trent Alexander-Arnold still a priority in Madrid.

The England international is yet to give a firm answer on his plans beyond June as his present contract at Anfield winds down.

Real Madrid are planning for all eventualities, and as per reports from Fichajes.com, they are looking at an offer for Real Sociedad’s highly-rated right-back Jon Aramburu as an alternative.

Aramburu has starred for La Real this season with sustained transfer interest in him from the Premier League and his skillset could fit well in Madrid.

The Venezuela international is also on the radars of Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan with a £51m release clause in his contract in San Sebastian.

Prising Aramburu away from the Basque Country will not be easy, due to his importance in the Real Sociedad squad, and Real Madrid are not willing to pay his full clause.

Aramburu’s ability to play across the back line is also attractive, as he can slot in at left-back also, which could allow Alonso to move Alexander-Arnold further forward.

With La Real expected to miss out on UEFA Champions League qualification, that will put more pressure on them to sell, as Real Madrid lie in wait.