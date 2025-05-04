WATCH: Celta Vigo score again as Real Madrid risk spectacular collapse

Real Madrid are on course to defeat Celta in their La Liga clash at the Santiago Bernabeu, but the visitors have got a goal back to make it 3-1.

It was a frustrating opening half hour for Real Madrid, as they failed to register a single shot on target. But that was corrected on 33 minutes as Arda Guler fired home the opening goal after collecting a pass from Lucas Vazquez.

Kylian Mbappe doubled the hosts’ advantage soon after, and in the second half, he scored his second and Real Madrid’s third of the afternoon. But Celta managed to get a goal back courtesy of Javi Rodriguez, and they have now scored again – this time, it is Williot Swedberg that has found the back of the net.

Celta are back to 3-2 down as Williot Swedberg scores 🔵 Real Madrid's 3-0 lead is disappearing fast 👀

⚽️ GOAL: Swedberg

⚽️ GOAL: Swedberg

🇪🇸 Real Madrid 3-2 Celta Vigo

It is a wonderful assist from Iago Aspas, and Swedberg makes no mistake from close range. Celta came from 2-0 down in the Copa del Rey earlier this season to draw, and they could now better that here.