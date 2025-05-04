Real Madrid must defeat Celta in order to keep pace with Barcelona after their win on Saturday, and so far, they are on course to do so after making it 3-0 in their La Liga clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It was a frustrating opening half hour for Real Madrid, as they failed to register a single shot on target. But that was corrected on 33 minutes as Arda Guler fired home the opening goal after collecting a pass from Lucas Vazquez.

Kylian Mbappe doubled the hosts’ advantage soon after, and he has scored his second and Real Madrid’s third of the afternoon.

ARDA GÜLER TO MBAPPE GOAL! pic.twitter.com/G9x6oKEQPD — TC (@totalcristiano) May 4, 2025

ARDA GÜLER TO KYLIAN MBAPPÉ AND REAL MADRID LEAD 3-0 AT THE START OF THE SECOND HALF!! TWO GOALS FOR MBAPPÉ AND A GOAL AND AN ASSIST FOR GÜLER 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/z23Q4aFJ7k — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 4, 2025

It’s another very good goal from Real Madrid, who will surely be keeping the three points at the Real Madrid. Should they do so, Barcelona’s lead at the top of the La Liga table will be back to four points ahead of next weekend’s El Clasico showdown at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.