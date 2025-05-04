WATCH: Real Madrid pegged back by Celta as score goes to 3-1

Real Madrid are on course to defeat Celta in their La Liga clash at the Santiago Bernabeu, but the visitors have got a goal back to make it 3-1.

It was a frustrating opening half hour for Real Madrid, as they failed to register a single shot on target. But that was corrected on 33 minutes as Arda Guler fired home the opening goal after collecting a pass from Lucas Vazquez.

Kylian Mbappe doubled the hosts’ advantage soon after, and in the second half, he scored his second and Real Madrid’s third of the afternoon. But Celta have now managed to get a goal back courtesy of Javi Rodriguez.

⚽️ GOAL: Javi Rodríguez

Lucas Vazquez did well to get back on the line to stop Celta scoring initially, but his clearance only went into the half of Rodriguez, who made no mistake from close range. The visitors could now have a glimmer of hope in their search for a comeback.