Barcelona’s comeback victory over Real Valladolid on Saturday means that the pressure is on Real Madrid to respond when they take on Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday afternoon.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are now seven points behind their bitter rivals, so it is imperative that a response comes. But it may be tough considering that they have suffered several injury blows in the last couple of weeks, with Eduardo Camavinga, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy and David Alaba having all been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

It means that Ancelotti will be forced into naming Lucas Vazquez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Raul Asencio and Fran Garcia as his four-man defence, as he has no other senior options available (aside from Jesus Vallejo, who could see some action between now and the end of the season). In midfield, Arda Guler is set to get the nod ahead of Brahim Diaz after Rodrygo Goes was ruled out, while Dani Ceballos will start over Luka Modric. And in attack, Kylian Mbappe is expected to make his returning to the starting line-up to partner Vinicius Junior.

Celta are without injured defender Carl Starfelt for the trip to the Bernabeu, where they ran Real Madrid close in the Copa del Rey earlier this year. Yoel Lago will continue, and in attack, it is expected to be Fer Lopez that starts ahead of club captain Iago Aspas.

That Copa del Rey match proves that it will not be easy for Real Madrid to pick up the victory that they need. Celta are also chasing European qualification, so they will be desperate to secure a positive result in the Spanish capital – and Barcelona will hope that they can also get it done.