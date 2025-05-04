La Liga Round Up: Basque derby draw as Real Betis chase UCL place

Sunday’s La Liga action wrapped up with a 0-0 Basque derby draw as Real Sociedad held Athletic Club in San Sebastian.

Elsewhere, following on from Real Madrid’s early 3-2 win over Celta Vigo, Real Betis boosted their push for UEFA Champions League qualification away at Espanyol and Leganes kept their survival hopes alive with a draw in Sevilla.

Let’s take a look at how the action unfolded…

Sevilla 2-2 Leganes

Leganes showed their readiness to fight on in the relegation scrap as they snatched a valuable point at Sevilla.

Both sides are on a dreadful run of recent form, but Sevilla look to have just about done enough to survive, as Leganes remain four points adrift of the safety line.

The chances flowed early on as Munir El Haddadi curled home a free kick and Kike Salas levelled from close range.

🚀 GOOOOL DE FALTA DE MUNIR EL HADDADI 🇲🇦🇲🇦 El marroquí marca al Sevilla (su ex equipo) y suma 7 goles esta temporada con el Leganés pic.twitter.com/UXFHUdLPb2 — Futbol Marroqui 212 (@FutbolMarroqui) May 4, 2025

Isaac Romero then edged Sevilla in front late on, but Leganes showed their grit, as Javi Hernandez nodded home for a draw.

Espanyol 1-2 Real Betis

Real Betis have a midweek Conference League semi final date with Fiorentina on the horizon but Manuel Pellegrini is not easing up domestically.

Los Verdiblancos are ready to fight Villarreal all the way in the race for fifth as the on-fire Antony grabbed a win at Espanyol.

In a chaotic final five minutes in Catalonia, Giovani Lo Celso equalised to break the Espanyol resistance, before Antony continued his fantastic run with an added time wonder goal.

An incredible goal

ANTONY!!! 🇪🇸 Espanyol 1-2 Real Betispic.twitter.com/82uXIzkvL5 — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) May 4, 2025

Real Sociedad 0-0 Athletic Club

Athletic Club are also in European action in the coming days as Ernesto Valverde’s team head off to Manchester United.

The visitors carry a 3-0 first leg loss to Old Trafford and they were forced to battle out a draining 0-0 at La Real.

Sergi Gomez blazed the only half chance of the first half off target as both sides scrapped on.

Brais Mendez forced a superb save from Unai Simon after the restart, as the hosts pushed to win, but the away side secured a morale=boosting point.

🔚 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟 Real Sociedad y Athletic se reparten los puntos en el Reale Arena. ✊ Borrokan jarraitzera, lehoiak! #RealSociedadAthletic #AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/Tm9yaB18h8 — Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) May 4, 2025

Images via Getty Images/OneFootball