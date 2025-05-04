Hansi Flick makes shock defensive change for Inter Milan test

Barcelona could be forced into a major defensive reshuffle for their UEFA Champions League semi final second leg at Inter Milan.

The pair battled out a thrilling 3-3 first leg draw in Catalonia as Hansi Flick keeps his trophy treble dream alive in the run-in.

A late 2-1 La Liga win over Real Valladolid means his side end the end the weekend four points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table ahead of their showdown on May 11.

However, the immediate focus for Flick is the trip to the San Siro, and the German coach facing injury issues in his defence.

Star striker Robert Lewandowski is expected to be fit in time to travel, but Flick will likely start him on the bench, with Alejandro Balde missing out through injury.

The absence of Balde means Flick will be without his two first choice full backs with Jules Kounde already sidelined.

Eric Garcia came on at right back for Kounde in the first leg and is expected to start there in Milan.

Gerard Martin has covered ably in Balde’s absence, but Flick is wary of overloading him, and he could opt for a bold change.

Inigo Martinez shuffled over to left back for the second half against Inter last month, as Ronald Araujo came on to partner Pau Cubarsi, with Martin withdrawn.

As per reports from Marca, Flick could ask the veteran Basque defender to play there again in the reverse game, to keep Martin back for El Clasico.

Martinez was steady in the position when moved over, and he has played there before in his long career, with the 33-year-old ready to cover where is needed.

Inter’s threat down the threat via Denzel Dumfries is a major weapon for Simone Inzaghi and Martinez’s experienced could be used to counter it.