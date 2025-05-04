Barcelona set Robert Lewandowski return plan for Inter Milan trip

Barcelona’s treble hunt takes them to Inter Milan on May 6 in a huge UEFA Champions League semi final second leg against Inter Milan.

With the two teams tied at 3-3 from the first leg, Barcelona need a positive result in the San Siro, and Hansi Flick faces some key selection calls.

As expected, the former Bayern Munich boss rested a host of key stars for the weekend 2-1 win at Real Valladolid, as the Catalans extended their La Liga title edge over Real Madrid.

Flick was forced to bring on both Lamine Yamal and Raphinha earlier than expected and he admitted that was not part of the pre-Inter Milan plan.

Jules Kounde has been ruled out, after being forced injured in the first leg, with Eric Garcia tipped to replace him in Milan.

However, the other main focus for Flick will be left until closer to kick off, with Robert Lewandowski expected to travel.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, the Poland international is back in training, and will be given the green light to play.

However, after four games out, no risk will be taken and the plan is to keep the veteran striker on the bench and only use him as needed.

Ferran Torres was rested in Valladolid, and will lead the attack, with Lewandowski kept in reserve for the second half against the Serie A giants.

Despite the positive news on Lewandowski, the update is less upbeat on Alejandro Balde, with the Spain international losing ground in his own fitness race.

Flick will not roll the dice on Balde, as he wants to keep him back for the clash with Real Madrid on May 11, and Gerard Martin will continue at left back.

With such a tight schedule, Flick will look to manage minutes precisely in his squad, as he aims to stay on course domestically and in the Champions League.