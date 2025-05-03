Xabi Alonso to hand Real Madrid star more playing time next season

A new era will begin at Real Madrid this summer, and for some players, the expected arrival of Xabi Alonso is wonderful news. And someone that falls into this category is Arda Guler.

Guler has had a difficult time of things since signing from Fenerbahce back in the summer of 2023. In almost two years, he has struggled to establish himself as a counted-on member of the first team squad, with Carlo Ancelotti seemingly having been left unimpressed by his efforts in training and during matches.

This has led to rumours that he could leave Real Madrid this summer, with clubs in the Premier League keen on signing him. But the arrival of Alonso would be a blow to those that want to take him away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

As reported by Diario AS, Alonso is a huge fan of Guler, and he even tried to negotiate a loan deal with Real Madrid last summer in order to have him at Bayer Leverkusen, although that operation did not come to fruition.

Alonso is said to have full confidence in Guler and the talents that he possesses, and as a result, the expectation is that he will see much more action next season. Should Real Madrid adopt the 3-4-3 system that Leverkusen have used in recent years, the Türkiye international would be an excellent fit for one of the positions behind the striker.

It is clear that Guler has stagnated whilst at Real Madrid, so something needed to change this summer. It looked like the solution would be a move away, but now, there is more chance than ever of him remaining in the Spanish capital.

Those in Guler’s homeland are also said to be optimistic that the 20-year-old’s situation will improve with Alonso’s arrival at Real Madrid, although it cannot be said for definite until the summer rolls around.