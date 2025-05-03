Real Madrid eye cut-price summer deal for world class defender

Real Madrid will begin a new era this summer, and they could mark it by making a number of big-name signings. Trent Alexander-Arnold is almost certain to arrive, but he may not be the only full-back that moves to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Left-back has been a problem area for Real Madrid this season. Ferland Mendy has regularly been injured, and his backup Fran Garcia has often struggled to make an impact. At times, Eduardo Camavinga and David Alaba have been used out of position as cover, which underlines the concerns that are present.

Real Madrid had hoped to sign Alphonso Davies on a free, but earlier this year, he committed to a new deal with Bayern Munich. As such, they have to look elsewhere if they are to sign a new left-back, and one player on their radar is a familiar face.

Theo Hernandez was linked to Real Madrid earlier in the season, and now according to Diario AS, he is one of the options being considered at left-back. He is valued for his experience, while it is expected that he would easily adapt to life back at the Bernabeu, having previous been a Los Blancos player between 2017 and 2019.

Hernandez has not signed a new deal with AC Milan, and as such, he is expected to be made available for transfer this summer. His current contract expires in 2026, so the idea is that he could be signed for a reduced fee, which fits perfectly with Real Madrid’s transfer policy.

There is little doubt that Hernandez would be a very good addition to the Real Madrid squad for next season and beyond. He has proven himself in the highest level, and he would certainly be an upgrade on the options that Carlo Ancelotti currently has at his disposal.