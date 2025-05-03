Real Madrid now planning to address problem position this summer

This summer will mark a new era for Real Madrid, and the arrival of a new manager should lead to increased transfer activity. And in recent days, there has been decisions made that will one particular position addressed that has desperately needed it.

In the last couple of weeks, Real Madrid have suffered a triple injury blow at left-back. Eduardo Camavinga was ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring problem, and in the last few days, he has been joined in the treatment room by Ferland Mendy and David Alaba, who will also play no further part until the Club World Cup at the earliest.

That leaves Fran Garcia as Carlo Ancelotti’s only left-back for the final matches of the La Liga season. And given that the former Rayo Vallecano player has not been counted on for big matches, there is a clear lack of trust in his services.

And because of this, and also Mendy’s poor injury record, Relevo have reported that Real Madrid have now decided to sign a new left-back in the summer, despite having previous ruled that an addition was not needed.

In terms of options, Real Madrid have been linked with a move for former player Theo Hernandez. But according to the aforementioned report, there are two names that are sounding clearer right now: Miguel Gutierrez and Alvaro Carreras.

Real Madrid are able to re-sign Gutierrez for the bargain price of €8m as per a buy-back clause in their agreement with Girona, while Benfica’s Carreras is also liked a lot – although he would cost considerably more.

It remains to be seen who Real Madrid opt for. It is clear that left-back needed to be addressed in the summer, so the choice needs to be one that the club’s sporting department gets right.