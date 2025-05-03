Real Madrid to face no obstacles in appointing new manager

Real Madrid have had a disappointing season, and as a result, Carlo Ancelotti is expected to lose his job in the summer. His replacement has already been lined up, and barring any last-minute setbacks, the process of handing over the baton should be relatively smooth.

This week has been a lot of developments in Ancelotti’s situation. A move to Brazil, which had been taken for granted, had looked like breaking down, but now, it is back on track. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will not make it difficult for that deal to be done, but there are question marks about when he will leave the Santiago Bernabeu – it could be before or after the Club World Cup.

And the man that will almost certainly replace Ancelotti is Xabi Alonso, who has been on Real Madrid’s radar for well over 12 months. The Spaniard is very keen to make the move back to the club he was at during his playing days, and as per Relevo, Bayer Leverkusen will not stand in his way.

Leverkusen are very aware of the situation, and as a gesture of appreciation for the work that Alonso has done at the soon-to-be-dethroned Bundesliga champions, they will make it easy for him to leave. And they expect it to happen, which is why they are already looking for his replacement – at this stage, one of their candidates is former Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag.

It seems inevitable that Alonso will take over from Ancelotti in the summer, and that will mark the start of a new era for Real Madrid. It will be very interesting to see how they line up next season, considering the different tactical styles between the two managers. And the changing of the guard could also lead to increased transfer activity at the Bernabeu.