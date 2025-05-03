Real Madrid have received mixed news ahead of Sunday’s must-win La Liga fixture against Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu. They will be able to count on one key player, but another has been ruled out.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side could be seven points adrift of Barcelona at the top of La Liga by the time they face Celta on Sunday afternoon, which is why it is imperative that they win. But their chances of that happening looked slightly doubtful when Jude Bellingham missed Friday’s training session after picking up muscle discomfort.

Bellingham has arguably been Real Madrid’s best player this season, despite having been nowhere near as productive in front of goal compared to his debut campaign in 2023-24. It would have been a massive blow had he missed out against Celta Vigo, but fortunately for Los Blancos, he has recovered.

As per Diario AS, Bellingham has been named in Real Madrid’s matchday squad to face Celta, but it is not all good news as Rodrygo Goes has missed out. At this stage, it is yet to be determined whether it is an injury problem, or if it is a tactical decision that Ancelotti has made.

Rodrygo has had a difficult season, and 2025 has been especially tough. He has managed only one goal across all competitions since the start of February, that coming against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. His absence does not come at a good time for him, given that Arda Guler has started to gain prominence after his performance in last weekend’s Copa del Rey final defeat to Barcelona.

Rodrygo has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid in the summer, and whether he does leave will come down to Xabi Alonso, who is expected to take over from Ancelotti before the start of the 2025-26 season.