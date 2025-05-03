Real Madrid face fresh Arda Guler fee after landmark game

Arda Guler faces a key season at Real Madrid in the 2025/26 campaign as questions remain over his long term future at the club.

Los Blancos completed a dramatic swoop to beat Barcelona to the signing of the Turkey international back in June 2023.

He joined the club as one of the brightest prospects in European football but his impact in Madrid has been limited.

A combination of injuries and Carlo Ancelotti’s caution over throwing him into the first team too early has disrupted his progress.

However, thee 20-year-old has shown some positive signs in recent weeks, with vital impact as Real Madrid look to keep themselves in the La Liga title race.

His appearance in the Copa del Rey final defeat to Barcelona on April 26 brought him up to 50 games for the club with rumours of Xabi Alonso planning to offer him a greater role from August onwards if he completes a return to Madrid.

Game No.50 also triggers a payment from Real Madrid to his former side Fenerbahce due to the terms of their 2023 transfer agreement.

As per an update from Diario AS, Los Blancos will send €4m to Fenerbahce, after hitting a performance-related bonus, following their original €20m outlay.

According to the small print of the deal between Real Madrid and Fenerbahce, the Turkish club receive financial compensation for every 25 matches Guler plays.

That gives Fenerbahce an opportunity to earn an additional €10m from these type of deals.

There is also an agreement in place between Fenerbahce and Real Madrid, where a friendly match will be played between the two teams this summer, but there is no confirmation yet on when or where the match will take place.

Guler managed six goals in all competitions last season with four scored so far in 2024/25 with five La Liga games left to play this season.