Real Madrid return to La Liga action on Sunday as they host Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu in a must-win match. Carlo Ancelotti’s side could be seven points adrift of Barcelona by the time their game kicks off, so it is imperative that they stay in the fight ahead of El Clasico next weekend.

As per Diario AS, Ancelotti spoke on the task at hand during his pre-match press conference on Saturday.

“They are a very good team. It’s a very well-organised team. We have had a week to prepare for this match. We are convinced that we can be at our best. It is an important match to continue in the fight for La Liga.

“We think we can fight and what we’re going to do is fight for the league until the last second of the last game. We are focused on this and we don’t think about anything else. We’ve had a lot of injuries, a lot of difficulties, but we’re convinced that we can put out a good team and win tomorrow’s game.”

Ancelotti also reflected on how things have been in-house since last weekend’s demoralising Copa del Rey final defeat to Barcelona.

“I spoke with the president after the game. There was a bitter taste because we were very close and the team did very well. Bad taste in the mouth for the defeat, but nothing to reproach the team.”

It has been a very difficult week for Real Madrid in more ways than one. On top of losing to Barcelona, they have also received the bad news that three defenders are out for the rest of the season. And it is in central defence where things are particularly worrying as injuries to Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba have left minimal options.

Raul Asencio and Aurelien Tchouameni will be the first-choice pairing for the rest of the season, but according to Ancelotti, there are options for Jesus Vallejo, who has featured only once since returning to the club last summer, to make further appearances.

“Yes, he has more options to play.”