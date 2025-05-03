Mikel Arteta answers Real Madrid question on William Saliba

Real Madrid could be blocked in their move for Arsenal star William Saliba ahead of a 2025 squad revamp in the Spanish capital.

Changes are incoming in Madrid ahead of the 2025/26, season, with Carlo Ancelotti expected to move on at the end of the current campaign, as Xabi Alonso waits to take charge.

New defenders will be crucial, with Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao both coming back from long-term ACL injuries, and Antonio Rudiger now ruled out following surgery.

There are also doubts over David Alaba’s continuation in Madrid as Los Blancos close in on a free transfer swoop for Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Saliba has appeared on Real Madrid’s radar in recent months, despite the Gunners working on contract extension plans for him at the Emirates Stadium, with his current deal up in 2027.

Mikel Arteta wants to keep the France international in North London as his partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes is a key part of Arsenal’s strategy.

The 23-year-old is currently valued at around €80m, which Real Madrid will now pay, as they move towards a policy of bringing him players as free agents on huge salaries.

Real Madrid could play a waiting game on Saliba, and look to sign him in future, but Arteta has firmly rejected any chance of an early sale for his star defender.

“I leave those kind of things for [sporting director] Andrea [Berta] and the club to talk about,” as per quotes from ESPN.

“What I’m certain about, because I had a conversation with him, is that he’s so happy here, that he wants to continue with us, and what will happen in the future.

“Obviously it’s our negotiations and things take time and process and be on top of them, but I’m quite confident William is very happy here and it’s the place he wants to be.”