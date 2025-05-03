Jan Oblak
Alaves Atletico Madrid

La Liga Round Up: Atletico slip at Alaves as Villarreal close in on Champions League spot

Saturday’s La Liga action saw three games ahead of Barcelona’s La Liga trip to already relegated Real Valladolid.

Atletico Madrid’s end of season struggled with a stalemate at Alaves as Villarreal boosted their push for UEFA Champions League qualification with a win over Osasuna.

Let’s take a look at how the action unfolded…

Alaves 0-0 Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid’s trip to Alaves was dominated by a pre-match story of groups of travelling Los Rojiblancos fans being sent back to the capital by police as buses were stopped on the way into the Basque Country.

Diego Simeone’s side continued their inconsistent end to the campaign in Vitoria as they were unable to breakthrough.

Julian Alvarez saw his red card downgraded to a yellow by VAR, following a late challenge on Facundo Garces, but he will still miss next weekend’s clash with Real Sociedad.

Kike Garcia was denied by a smart stop by Jan Oblak late on as both sides settled for a point.

Villarreal 4-2 Osasuna

Villarreal bolstered their grip on fifth place and Champions League qualification with a superb win over Osasuna in Castellon.

A early double from Ayoze Perez and one from Thierno Barry put the hosts into a commanding 3-0 half-time lead.

Osasuna rallied with two goals after the restart, either side of a fourth for Villarreal from Nicolas Pepe, as the Yellow Submarine go full steam ahead in the run-in.

Las Palmas 2-3 Valencia

Valencia put themselves on the verge of survival from relegation and deepened Las Palmas’ woes as they edged out a five-goal thriller in Gran Canaria.

Hugo Duro’s brace set the visitors on track for a win, as despite Oli McBurnie’s late goal, Las Palmas could not find an equaliser.

Los Che are now just one win from mathematical safety as Las Palmas sit three points inside the drop zone.

