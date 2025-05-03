Julian Alvarez hit with La Liga suspension despite VAR intervention

Atletico Madrid continue to stutter over the finishing line in the 2024/25 La Liga season after a 0-0 draw at Alaves.

A draw on the road in the Basque Country means Diego Simeone’s side have now won just one of their last three league outings.

They need another victory in their final four games to mathematically confirm a UEFA Champions League qualification spot and plan ahead.

Simeone’s charges should hold off Athletic Club to clinch third spot but they but they have now won just one of their last six away La Liga matches.

However, things could have worse for Simeone in the scorching heat of Vitoria, as Julian Alvarez was sent off just before half time.

The Argentina international was shown a straight red card by match referee Juan Martínez Munuera following a late challenge on Facundo Garces.

The decision was quickly downgraded following a VAR review, with Alvarez handed just a yellow card, on a day of frustration for Simeone.

Alvarez is enjoying a superb first season in Madrid, as the club’s leading goal scorer in La Liga and in all competitions, with 15 and 12 scored respectively.

However, the 27-goal striker will now miss the incoming home clash with Real Sociedad on May 10 despite his dismissal being overturned.

A fifth yellow card of the season incurs an automatic one-match La Liga ban, and the 25-year-old will sit out against La Real, with Alexander Sorloth set to replace him in Simeone’s attack.

Alvarez has already set a new personal benchmark, with 2024/25 his best-ever club season for goals scored.

He scored 24 goals in the 2021 campaign at River Plate, and the 20 league goal mark from that campaign is still within his sights in the final games of 2024/25.

His last three games of the season include trips to Osasuna and Girona either side of a final home appearance of 2024/25 against Real Betis on May 18.